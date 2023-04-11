The Meteorological Department has warned of rain in all regions of the country, ranging from light to medium and heavy at times. The rainy condition will start from Tuesday evening and continue until Thursday afternoon.

The weather forecast observer at the Meteorological Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said the heavy rains will peak from Wednesday evening until Thursday dawn, and said the department monitors the weather situation around the clock, reports Al-Qabas daily

He indicated that the rain will fall at intermittent periods and in varying amounts from light to medium, as the rainy situation will focus on the central regions of the country.

He pointed out the expected rainfall will be more than 20 mm and explained that the rain will be accompanied by winds blowing at a speed exceeding 50 kilometers per hour.

He stressed that the cause of the rain is due to the depression coming from the west of the country, which leads to the multiplication of low and medium clouds, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, accompanied by heavy rains in some areas and indicated the temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday to 25 degrees Celsius.

The Central Operations Department of the General Fire Force requested in an official letter from the control sector to raise the readiness of the fire stations, due to the weather conditions that the country will pass through.