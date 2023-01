Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi stated that the weather is expected to be stable in the next few days, indicating that there are chances of dense fog forming at night and in the early morning hours starting Friday evening to next Sunday, reported Al-Rai news. He advised commuters heading to the farms, chalets and gardens to take precautions due to the lack of visibility during the mentioned periods.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait