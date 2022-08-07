Kuwait witnessed extremely hot temperature on Sunday with Al Jahra meterological station reporting 53 Celsius degrees followed by Al-Sulaibiya Station 52.1 degree celsius

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Ali expected that the extremely hot and humid weather would continue, especially in the sea and coastal areas, on Monday, and the humidity would begin to gradually decrease at night, and the winds would turn northwest and continue until Thursday.

He stated that the weather will be very hot from Tuesday to Thursday, with activity in the northwest winds that raise dust, which leads to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and it is expected that temperatures will range between 48 to more than 50 degrees Celsius in some areas