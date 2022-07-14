As part of the periodic follow-up of health development projects, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Reda, accompanied by the Assistant Undersecretary for Engineering Affairs, Eng. Ibrahim Al-Nahham, and the Director of Projects Department, paid a visit to the ‘new’ Kuwait Cancer Control Center project in the Al-Sabah Specialized Medical District.

During the tour the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health listened to an explanation about the percentage of completion of work and the expected date of the center’s opening, reports a local Arabic daily.

This medical project is being built on an area of 65,000 square meters, and has a capacity of 618 beds. It consists of 3 buildings, in addition to attached kitchen and laundry facility, and a multi-storey car parking building to accommodate 1,950 cars.

In addition, sources informed the daily that the Ministry of Health continues to work on developing treatment services and medical care provided to cancer patients.