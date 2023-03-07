The Ministry of Health has made great strides to start bilateral cooperation with the French Gustave Rossi Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients soon.

The Al-Rai daily has learned that the Ministry is studying a proposal to conclude an agreement with the British Kings College Hospital regarding the liver transplant program and the exchange of experiences.

Health sources noted the achievements of the Kuwaiti liver transplant team during the past five years, during which it succeeded in conducting 12 successful liver transplant operations, which saved millions of dinars for the country, pointing to the importance of strengthening the transplant program that began with the first operation in January 2018, “in light of the vast difference between the cost of liver transplantation in the country, which amounts to less than 70 thousand dollars, while the cost abroad reaches more than one million dollars, and it may reach 3 million or more.

The sources indicated that the Ministry of Health’s approach comes out of its keenness to improve health services provided to citizens and pave the way for a new, more advanced and developed stage, as well as in anticipation of the future, especially in light of the increasing rates of obesity and diabetes in society and the possibility of high rates of liver damage or failure, in addition to saving huge amounts of money on The state budget, and reducing the difficulties experienced by scholarship patients with regard to follow-up before and after the operation.

The sources gave an example of the exorbitant costs of liver transplantation abroad, revealing that about $56 million was spent on 60 patients only, in addition to the monthly allowances for patients and companions, during their dispatch to a country to perform a transplant, during the period from 2008 to 2014.