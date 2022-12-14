The Ministry of Health is keen on providing medicine and supplies to the public and is coordinating efforts between the public and private sectors in this regard, said Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

Speaking at Tuesday’s National Assembly session, Minister Al-Awadhi addressed parliamentary concerns regarding the lack of medicine and supplies in the country, noting that the ministry was working diligently to monitor the situation and making sure that the strategic stockpile of medicine was adequate and sufficient.

He pointed out that resolve the predicament; it would be advisable to nationalize the production of medicine to bolster the country’s medical supplies.

New mechanisms for importing medicine and signing contracts with companies and providers must be set in motion to ensure the rights of both suppliers and consumers, he noted.

He revealed that the decrease stockpile of certain medicines was not something new adding that it occurred during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The ministry will work on measures to prevent such happenings from reoccurring, he affirmed.

The ministry devised short and long-term plans and other state entities to tackle the situation, leading to the formation of a committee dedicated to this important issue.

Source: KUNA