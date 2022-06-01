Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed said Tuesday that Kuwait was taking necessary measures to prevent monkeypox infections.

Speaking to the KUNA and Kuwait State Television after the cabinet’s meeting, Minister Al-Saeed reaffirmed that there were no reported cases of monkeypox in Kuwait.

On a different issue, Dr. Al-Saeed indicated that the Ministry of Health was ready for the 2022 Hajj season, revealing that plans were set to enable Kuwaiti pilgrims to perform this sacred Islamic ritual.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 and other aliments as well as PCR tests will be readily available at health centers and clinics for pilgrims prior to their departure to the Holy Land in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. – Kuna