Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed said that the ministry is ready and prepared for Kuwait’s parliamentary election day, slated for this 29th, by providing medical staff and ambulances in polling stations.

In a statement to reporters Wednesday after the opening of the symposium regarding Islamic medicine in the fight against drugs held by the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences (IOMS), he said that the symposium came at an appropriate time, referring to the spread of drugs in societies, as one must recognize them so that it can be deal with by intensifying efforts to confront them.

He commended the nonstop efforts of the Ministry of Interior, pointing out that the Ministry of Health is trying, by studying this problem, to deal with cases of addiction and to try to spread awareness to society among young people and adults, saying that prevention is better than treatment.

Internal scrutiny, which in most cases is religious scrutiny, is one of the foundations for combating this, as IOMS is a source of much information on this subject, Al-Saeed mentioned.

Another viewpoint, Head of IOMS Dr. Mohammad Al-Jarallah said that the moral perspective on drugs is a solid and resolute perspective of criminalizing and prohibiting it, therefore the organization must take their role in gathering international and regional partnerships for all organizations concerned with this matter to combat this.

He underscored the crucial role of Islamic forums in confronting this, pointing out that the organization will work to address the heads of Islamic countries and relevant Arab and Gulf organizations to put the fight against drugs a priority.

Kuwait’s ministries and local institutions work together and play a major role in drug control, specifically the security men, he stated, urging lawmakers in the National Assembly to legislate stricter laws to confront it. Meanwhile, Director of Al-Ahmadi Health District Ahmad Al-Shatti said that the symposium comes as a response to the drug crisis with an attempt to spread Islamic values, indicating that it will discuss the devastating effects of drugs.

The meeting discussed 12 working papers regarding legal, preventive and rehabilitative aspects, as well as reviewed some of the achievements made by Kuwait in this regard, he added, noting that drug control is a shared responsibility of individuals and institutions.

The symposium uses religion in raising awareness, while spreading knowledge to have a better society, he said

-Source-KUNA