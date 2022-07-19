The Ali Sabah Al-Salem (Umm Al-Hayman) area is one of the areas whose residents have been suffering for long years from health problems due to the mushrooming of factories whose number in 2010 reached about 170 after it was less than 100 in the mid-nineties and this opens the door wide for health problems, according to specialists.

The Cancer Awareness National Campaign (CAN) confirmed earlier that there is evidence that exposure to air pollution causes lung cancer.

The campaign demonstrated an inevitable relationship between pollutants and the risk of bladder cancer, in addition to the fact that the particles that constitute a major component of outdoor air pollution contain carcinogenic substances, especially those suspended in the air as a result of dust and car exhaust fumes, while the evaluation showed an increased risk of lung cancer.

The specialists stress the need to pay attention to afforestation and reduce pollution, whether in the vicinity of residential, labor or investment areas, to contribute to reducing the risks of some types of cancer, such as skin cancer, for which exposure to sunlight for long periods is one of the causes, as well as the need to urge the concerned community initiatives to improve the vegetation cover to reduce air pollution.

Scientific reports usually link the lack of greening and the increase in air pollutants to diseases, especially cancer, especially for the residents of the areas surrounding factories, especially that the air quality in Kuwait is not suitable over the years, because industrial activities are on the increase, as well as the number of cars on the roads is increasing and pollution increases with it.