The Ministry of Health is in the process of completing 3 contracts worth more than 1.6 million dinars to purchase medicines to treat AIDS.

A local Arabic daily has learned that the Ministry of Health is seeking the approval of the regulatory authorities for a contract to purchase pills for the treatment of acquired immunodeficiency disease (HIV) at a value of 359.4 thousand dinars in addition to other medicines worth 781.8 thousand dinars. On the same level, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the rate of AIDS cases in Kuwait is within the normal and expected rates, which are among the international rates.

Meanwhile, the ministry said, in an explanatory statement, that the approval of conducting a laboratory examination for HIV for all tuberculosis patients comes as a continuation of the examinations and health care for them, and as a preventive measure, in accordance with the latest international protocols and recommendations, and to preserve public health.