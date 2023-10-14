By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

The Health and Fitness Association in Kuwait, a Filipino organization catering to health and fitness enthusiasts and trainers will stage a body building competition on the 17th of November at Al Zumereida Hall in Salwa from 1 pm till 5 pm. The all-star Filipino competition comprises of trainers from different gyms and fitness centers in Kuwait.

In a brief interview with the President of the organization Jurlick Balabat Jr. stated that the competition hopes to create awareness among Overseas Filipino Workers the importance of being healthy and fit to be able to deliver their commitment to work and family effectively. “This is not just a competition but empowerment opportunity for everyone that is based in saying: health is indeed wealth” commented Balabat Jr. The competition includes three different categories namely: under 70, under 75 and above 75 kilograms. Three winners will emerge from each category and first prize victors will compete for the major title. Prizes were mostly donated by generous sponsors and donors. Distinguished set of judges have been invited to choose the winners.

“Organizing this competition is not easy for each competitor as preparation includes strict diet, rigid workout and discipline is essential. Many of the competitors are not really into the prizes but the recognition of winning the contest” said Emmanuel Galicia, Adviser to the group. Arsenio Agpoon, Founder of the organization extend his gratitude to the officers and members for their time and effort to ensure the success of the event. “Thank you to everyone for working as a team and our generous sponsors for their contribution and donations” ended Agpoon