The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday declared significant headways in execution of projects for renovating Kuwait International Airport.

Some 88 percent of work for building a new observation tower and installing state-of-art navigation equipment has been done, said Saad Al-Otaibi, the DGCA Deputy Director General in an interview with KUNA

Work is also proceeding for re-constructing and restoring the eastern runway and services infrastructure in the facility southern section.

Al-Otaibi also indicated at plans to task an international operator to upgrade the air aviation and train national cadres to run the vital facility.

Tenders will be floated for selecting an international investor to operate T2 terminal, he said, noting the successful experience regarding T4 that was inaugurated in 2018.

The tenders will be also designed to draw investors for managing and operating cargo and the terminal for private aircraft.

-Source-KUNA