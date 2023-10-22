The Court of Appeal has recently ruled to imprison the head of a department in the Civil Information Authority for a period of five years and fined him twice the bribe he received, totaling 212,000 dinars, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The head of the department is a Kuwaiti citizen while his two partners – an Egyptian and a Bangladeshi – have also been ordered to be imprisoned for three years each. Reports of the bribery case were brought to light after the Director General of the Civil Information Authority was alerted about an employee in haste to issue cards in exchange for sums of money, assisted by cleaning, service, and guard workers at the authority’s headquarters.

Following investigations, suspicious operations were confirmed by tracing the civil numbers and the automated system for issuing cards through the data of the relevant department employees. During the investigations, a network comprising both citizens and expatriates was seized revealing the extent of the bribery.

The malpractice of the head of the department was uncovered as the network was taken into custody. The court’s ruling follows an intense probe, and it is hoped that it sends a clear message to anyone involved in corrupt activities that they will face severe consequences for their actions.