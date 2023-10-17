Today, the US Senate approved, by a voice and final vote, the appointment of Karen Sasahara as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Kuwait.

This last vote took place a few hours ago, and the American ambassador will be sworn in and will be in Kuwait soon, to assume her duties, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Ambassador Sasahara held the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa, the position of Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Jordan, and before that the position of Consul General in Jerusalem, and Senior Advisor to the Office of Intelligence and Research.

Karen Sasahara has served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa since November 2020; prior to that she served as Chargé d’Affaires, at the U.S. Embassy in Amman from March 2019 to August 2020.

She served as Consul General in Jerusalem from August 2018 to March 2019. Before that, she was Senior Advisor/Division Chief in the Bureau for Intelligence and Research Office for the Analysis of Terrorism, Narcotics, and Crime.

Prior to that she served as an assessor on the Board of Examiners from 2015-2017, as Deputy Chief of Mission in Sana’a, Yemen from July 2013 to June 2015, and as Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commanding General of Special Operations Command Central at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida from 2012-2013.

Her previous assignments also included Baghdad, Beirut, Mexico City, London, Jeddah, and Washington.