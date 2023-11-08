India’s capital has shut down schools for an extended period while neighbouring Pakistan has declared a four-day school holiday as the two nations see pollution levels rising to an alarming level.

The New Delhi government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools for an extended period, the latest in a series of measures to protect residents from growing air pollution.

Air quality levels in the city were higher than 320 on the air quality index on Wednesday, a level categorized as “hazardous” by Swiss group IQAir, although it was not as bad as the 400 range hit earlier this week.

Schools in the capital city would remain closed from Thursday until November 18 on a winter break, which was originally scheduled for January, the Delhi government said in a notification.

Primary schools in the city had already been shut, as part of measures to protect young children against smog and growing air pollution.

The world’s most polluted city, with a population of more than 20 million, has announced a restriction on the use of vehicles next week to curb rising pollution.

