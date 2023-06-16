The Governor of Hawalli and the Acting Governor of the Capital, Ali Al-Asfar, presided over the third periodic meeting of the Hawalli Governorate Council to discuss the latest developments and future plans of transforming Hawalli into an integrated health city, Al-Anbaa reported. The participants presented a visual guide of the governorate’s problems through artificial intelligence technology, reviewing the latest developments, and keeping abreast with the work of government agencies.

Officials stressed the importance of implementing the proposed plans and achieving the highest level of cleanliness and coordination for the various regions. The meeting tackled the increasing percentage of afforestation, as well as the beautification of public facilities such as walkways. The meeting also talked about improving the efficiency of asphalt and roads, and the opening of a recreational sports center and others. In addition, Dr. Amal Al-Yahya, Head of the Healthy Cities Office at the Ministry of Health, talked about the developments and conditions required for Hawalli’s transformation.