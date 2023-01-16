The Governor of Hawalli and the Acting Governor of the Capital, Ali Salem Al-Asfar, affirmed that the governorate is working towards developing public facilities in all areas. During the opening of a model bus station in Hawalli, he stressed the importance of generating such models in all areas of the country by developing mass transit stations to reduce road congestion. According to Al Rai newspaper, Al-Asfar said that the governorate aims through this project to draw the attention of private companies to support and fund such ideas to serve the people. The bus station contains a gate that electronically opens and closes, an air conditioner, and a security camera.





