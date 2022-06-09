The Hawalli Governorate Council held its second periodic meeting at the governorate’s general office, headed by Hawalli Governor Ali Salem Al-Asfar, in order to find out the latest developments and obstacles facing the regions and their residents.

The meeting included a visual presentation on the problems experienced by the governorate’s regions, the latest security situation, and following up on the work and achievements of government agencies during the last period.

During the meeting, the Hawalli governor stressed on the “necessity of applying the law and not being lenient with those who distort the general landscape of the governorate by intensifying security and inspection tours of the areas housing bachelors in private housing areas.”

During the meeting, the representative of the Ministry of Electricity said this year “the ministry has replaced 145 power transformers in all regions of the governorate, and work is underway to replace and modernize weak transformers,” while the representative of the Ministry of Works said that “the ministry is currently doing asphalting of dilapidated roads in a number of areas.