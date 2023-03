The Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department for Drug Control, seized two persons in possession of 2 kilos of narcotic hashish, 50 grams of narcotics of different kind, 200 Captagon pills, money believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs, and firearms such as a pistol, Kalashnikov, and ammunition.

When they were confronted with the seizures, they admitted that the contraband belonged to them for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, reports Al-Rai daily.