Suchcharn Singh, the taxi driver in which Prince Harry and his wife Megan were traveling in New York, revealed that the couple were clearly nervous, after they rode with him for 10 minutes from a point that was guarded by special police in midtown Manhattan, as they sought to get away from the paparazzi.

“I was on 67th Street and then the security officer welcomed me,” Sukharn Singh told the BBC. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife are in my car.”

He added, “A garbage truck stopped us, and suddenly press photographers appeared and started taking pictures.”

“They were on edge, I think they were being chased all day or something,” Singh continued. They were very tense, but the security official took care of it.”

A spokesman for Harry and Megan said in a statement that they were subjected, on Tuesday evening, to a car chase that almost turned out to be “catastrophic.” New York Police confirmed the incident and said that many photographers “made it difficult for Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, to move around.”

The couple was in New York for the Woman with a Vision Awards, accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The spokesman indicated that when they were chased after leaving the party, they tried to hide from the paparazzi by going to the Manhattan police station, and there they rode with Singh.

At least for the few minutes they were in Singh’s car, they didn’t think they were in any danger.

Commenting on the spokesman’s statement, Singh said, “I don’t think that’s true, I think it’s all exaggerated and stuff like that. Don’t read much about it.

He then added, “This must have happened before getting into his taxi.”

“New York City is the safest place,” he said. There are police stations, and policemen on every corner, and there is no reason for fear in New York, “noting that” the paparazzi were not aggressive while he was driving.