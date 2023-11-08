British media revealed that with the approaching celebrations of the 75th birthday of King Charles III, which falls on the 14th of this month, his youngest son, Prince Harry, may miss it.

The British newspaper “Daily Express” said that it was reported that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, refused to participate in the ceremony, and that he would not board the plane from California, where he currently resides, to travel to the United Kingdom and celebrate this special occasion with his family.

The newspaper quoted Grant Harrold, the king’s former butler, as saying that Harry’s decision not to attend was a “huge shame” and that the king would “miss” Harry on his birthday.

Harold explained that the Duke of Sussex “should reach out” to his father “with a birthday card or even a phone call,” adding: “Charles will miss him deep down… They were very close.”

As for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, they said that they were not invited to attend King Charles’ seventy-fifth birthday party, and they claimed that they were never informed about the event.

According to what was reported by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the ceremony will be at Clarence House, and will include the king’s closest friends and family.

The Sunday Times newspaper confirmed that Harry was invited to the event, but he chose to decline the invitation, and now, reports indicate that the couple was not asked to attend.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail: “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to attend His Majesty’s birthday. It is disappointing that the Sunday Times made a mistake in reporting this story,” according to what Al Arabiya.net reported.