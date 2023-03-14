Acting on information, personnel from the Jahra firefighting center rushed to an unidentified location in the area and freed the hand of a person which got stuck in a car’s fuel filler, Monday evening.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated that a report was received by the Central Operations Department stating that a car driver’s hand was stuck in the car’s fuel filler and the firemen freed the hand using a specialized equipment without causing injury to the hand, reports Al-Rai daily.