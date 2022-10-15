Halwasan is a traditional sweet (mithai) that is considered unique to the city of Khambhat, or Cambay as it was previously known, in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Though the advent of various factory produced mithai using dry fruits have pushed such traditional and healthy mithai to the margins, Halwasan continues to be a popular sweet, especially on special occasions. Made from broken wheat, edible gum, and dried whole milk (mawa or khoya as it is known in India), Halwasan is an extremely nutritious sweet, while the nutmeg powder lends it a very warm and earthy flavor.

Total time : 45 minutes

Serving: 500gm

Ingredients:

1 liter milk

3 tsp yogurt

2 tbsp edible gum powder

4 tbsp bulgur (finely broken wheat)

300g sugar

3/4 tsp nutmeg powder

Almond

Saffron

Instructions:

Place milk in a pan and when it begins to boil add the yogurt

If milk does not separate add more yogurt as required. Remove from flame

Add a tablespoon of ghee (clarified butter) to a pan and fry the edible gum

When gum begins to fluff up add in the milk slowly while stirring constantly

Meanwhile, place 2 tablespoons of ghee in another pan and add the bulgur

Roast until golden brown

Add the roasted bulgur to the milk and keep stirring

Add half the sugar to the milk mixture and continue stirring

In another pan, roast the remaining sugar over low heat until it turns to brown liquid (caramelized)

Add the caramelized sugar to the milk mixture

Keep stirring as water evaporates from the milk and the mixture thickens

Add the saffron and nutmeg, and turn off the flame

When the mixture cools down, make small roundles, decorate with almonds and serve.

