After the New Horizons spacecraft reached the edge of the solar system and traveled more than 5 billion miles through space, NASA announced that it would stop funding, next year, for the main ship mission, which angered and resented some scientists.

NASA said that it would not completely shut down the spacecraft, but would provide some funding so that it could continue to study space weather and other phenomena, but its primary mission (studying the formation of the planet) would stop, reports Al-Rai daily.

New Horizons was designed to study the dwarf planet Pluto, and since January 2006 it has flown at high speed towards the outskirts of the solar system.