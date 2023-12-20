During the year 2023, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad undertook significant visits to Saudi Arabia, China, and Britain, which served as milestones in bolstering Kuwait’s regional and international relationships. During these foreign visits, His Highness focused on discussing various economic and political aspects while emphasizing the need to strengthen strategic alliances and raise Kuwait’s profile on the international decision-making stage, reported Al-Rai Daily.

One noteworthy event was His Highness’s attendance at the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh. In this context, he highlighted the deep historical relations and close ties between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and their brotherly peoples. Additionally, His Highness participated in the Green Middle East Initiative Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. During his speech at the conference’s opening, he stressed the global need for sustainability plans and attention to climate change, environment, and the economy.

His Highness underscored the potential consequences of climate change, including forest fires, floods, crop destruction, droughts, water scarcity, hunger, and the spread of diseases. Furthermore, His Highness played a vital role in attending the eighteenth consultative meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Central Asian countries (5C) in Jeddah.

He expressed Kuwait’s eagerness for increased cooperation in political, security, economic, cultural, scientific, and commercial domains. He emphasized the importance of continuous consultations with partners to foster cooperation, enhance security and stability, and achieve prosperity in all participating countries. He commended the Central Asian countries’ commitment to just international issues and their cooperation in establishing regional security and stability.

In a significant visit to China, His Highness led the Kuwaiti delegation during talks with President Xi Jinping. These discussions centered around mutual interests, regional and international developments, and exchanging viewpoints. The meetings reflected the strong bilateral relations and friendship between Kuwait and the People’s Republic of China, highlighting both parties’ desire to support and develop cooperation across various fields.

His Highness’s visit to China yielded seven concrete successes, including the joint statement on the five-year plan for bilateral cooperation between Kuwait and China. Other achievements involved memorandums of understanding on waste recycling, environmental infrastructure, electric power systems, the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, free zones and economic zones, and housing development.

These agreements laid the foundation for enhanced collaboration and progress between the two nations. In another significant visit, His Highness, then Crown Prince, traveled to Britain in response to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s invitation. The visit witnessed the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Kuwait Investment Office in the United Kingdom. It further strengthened the existing strategic cooperation between Kuwait and the UK.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad reaffirmed the strength of the established relations between Kuwait and the United States of America during a phone call with Vice President Kamala Harris. During the conversation, Harris praised the historical ties between the two countries, affirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Kuwait’s security and stability, and thanked Kuwait for facilitating safe passage during the American evacuation plan from Afghanistan. In turn, His Highness expressed gratitude for the communication, emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations.

The Palestinian issue remains a top foreign policy priority for Kuwait. His Highness the Amir maintained Kuwait’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people’s right to an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. His Highness condemned recent Israeli aggression against Gaza, noting that these practices violate international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions.

He called on the international community to immediately stop military operations, provide international protection for civilians, and establish safe corridors for relief aid to reach Gaza. His Highness affirmed Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights and adherence to a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with international references and resolutions.