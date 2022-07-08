The Amiri Diwan conveyed to the honorable citizens and residents of our dear country the congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Sabah on the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and his wishes for them to be a feast in which everyone enjoys love, contentment, security and safety.

The Amiri Diwan seizes this blessed occasion, to convey to His Highness, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister, the highest congratulations and blessings on this occasion.

His Highness also congratulates citizens and residents on the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and he prays to God Almighty to return it to the whole world with tranquility and security, and to protect the State of Kuwait and its people from all bad and to perpetuate the blessing of security and safety under the wise and rational leadership.