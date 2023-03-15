His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today inaugurated the 10th Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, taking place at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Prominent speakers at the event opening included H.H Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, first lieutenant pilot of the Dubai Police Airwing; H.E Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA); Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia and H.E. Irena Georgieva, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Republic of Bulgaria.

Organised under the theme ‘Impactful sustainability in modern-day travel and tourism’, the three-day summit is hosting a distinguished gathering of the global aviation community to lead discussions on the sustainable growth of aviation and accelerate the green transition of the sector.

Celebrating its milestone 10th edition this year, the Arab Aviation Summit is the “voice of the industry” and explores the challenges and growing opportunities in the industry’s regional ecosystem. This year’s edition addresses the growing demand for decarbonising aviation and travel to combat adverse climate effects. Through the lens of sustainability, local leaders and global industry stalwarts will share industry intelligence on net zero pathways, disruptive technologies, best practices, and business models, as they outline strategies and solutions to further strengthen the regional aviation industry.

Hosted in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), AAS 2023 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, Turkish Teknik, T3 Aviation Academy, and others.