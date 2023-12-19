THE TIMES KUWAIT REPORT

“The honorable Al-Sabah family has blessed the recommendation of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah, may God preserve and protect him, to appoint Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new Crown Prince of Kuwait.” This announcement, by the Minister of Amiri Affairs, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah on 7 October 2020, propelled His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah onto the center-stage of Kuwait’s political landscape.

It was only a week after being sworn in as Amir in 2020, that His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah chose to draw his half-brother Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah to the second highest leadership role in the country as his Heir Apparent and Crown Prince of Kuwait. Before being named as Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal was, by protocol designation, the Minister and Deputy Commander of the Kuwait National Guard.

Since the Kuwait Constitution mandates that the appointment to the post of Crown Prince needs the approval of Parliament, a day after being named as Heir Apparent, a special session of the National Assembly was held to ratify the nomination. All 59 members who attended the special session approved the nomination and pledged their support to the new Crown Prince.

Following his ratification, the new Crown Prince then entered the House to take his official oath of office before Parliament. Pledging to defend the rights of people and the stability of the country in his oath of office, Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah stated: “I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country and be loyal to the Amir.”

In an address to parliament and the nation after assuming his post as Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah advocated for popular participation in governance. He called for fostering a spirit of tolerance, and unity, while rejecting division, aimed at building a bright future for Kuwait characterized by democratic stability and which prioritized national interests guided by justice and a dignified living for all citizens.

Born on 27 September, 1940 as the seventh son of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the 10th ruler of Kuwait (1921-1950), Sheikh Mishal grew up in the royal household surrounded by family members and a line of siblings who influenced and guided his early years. On completing his early education at the Al-Mubarakiya School in Kuwait City, he left for higher studies in the United Kingdom and joined the renowned Hendon Police College there.

On returning home as a Hendon graduate in 1960, the young Sheikh Mishal joined the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, where from 1967 to 1980, he served as head of the intelligence and state security service. During his 13-year stint In this strategic security position he oversaw the transformation of the intelligence organization into the Kuwait State Security service, and served as its first director.

On 13 April 2004, the then Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, another half-brother of Sheikh Mishal, named him by protocol designation, the Minister and Deputy Commander of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG), under the tutelage of the Commander of the KNG, His Highness Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the most senior member of the House of Sabah.

As deputy chief of KNG, a powerful and independent paramilitary force of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal occupied one of the most powerful internal security positions in the country. Over the next 16 years, until his appointment as Crown Prince in 2020, Sheikh Mishal would continue in this security role, reforming and sculpting the 26,000-strong KNG into a security force equipped and capable of providing tactical assistance to both the interior and defense ministries.

During his tenure at the National Guard, the organization joined the France-based International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status (FIEP) in 2019. The FIEP, an abbreviation for France-Italia-España-Portugal, the first four members of the organization aims at promoting an innovative and active form of police cooperation.

Shortly after his another half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah became Amir in 2006, Sheikh Mishal was considered one of the top three decision-makers in the Al-Sabah family. Sheikh Mishal had reportedly turned down several senior roles, including in the cabinet, in order to continue his work at KNG and to avoid political disputes as well as maintain his relationships in the family.

As Sheikh Sabah’s health started to deteriorate, Sheikh Mishal’s influence within the family and in the country’s leadership became stronger. In 2020, when the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad became the new Amir on the demise of Sheikh Sabah, he is said to have compelled Sheikh Mishal to take on a more active political leadership role, and accordingly named him as the new Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Over the past three years, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah served as a loyal supporter to the late Amir, contributing to decision-making and assuming responsibilities on his behalf when circumstances warranted. Shouldering the weight of significant responsibilities and trust, he guided the country towards development, bolstering security, safety, and prosperity. In November 2021, he was handed temporary constitutional duties of the Amir, following the ailing health of his predecessor.

On Saturday, 16 December, following the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, an extraordinary session of the Cabinet was held to endorse the smooth transition in Kuwait’s leadership affirmed His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the 17th Amir of Kuwait, in accordance with constitutional provisions and the country’s succession laws.

Embarking on a new chapter in the annals of distinguished leaders who have steered the nation, His Highness the Amir embodies the wisdom of his royal lineage instilled by its venerable leaders, the sagacity acquired from appointed mentors, the governance acumen gleaned from seasoned politicians, and the experience and expertise gained from over six decades of public service.

His Highness is expected to continue Kuwait’s tradition of consolidating relations with neighboring countries, promoting joint cooperation, and addressing regional and global challenges for mutual security and prosperity. His Highness’s dedication to diplomatic relations will see Kuwait furthering its enduring commitment to Arab unity and conflict resolution, alongside efforts to strengthen international ties.

In addition to official roles, His Highness held honorary positions, including serving as the honorary president of the Kuwait Society of Pilots and Aviation Engineers from 1973 to 2017. He was a founding member and honorary president of the Kuwait Society of Radio Amateurs.

Notably, in 2018, he received the “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from the French Republic in recognition of his significant contributions to Kuwait’s development and the strengthening of Kuwait-France ties.

As His Highness the Amir leads the nation forward, he remains committed to the values and contributions of his esteemed predecessors, steering Kuwait based on time-honored values and principles towards a future marked by growth and sustainable development. Under his sagacious leadership, Kuwait is expected to build upon its venerable history, elevate its glory, raise its flag, and fortify its regional, Arab, and international standing.

We welcome the new Amiri of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and wish him the very best in all his endeavors to lead the country forward to greater glory and prosperity for its citizens. We pray to Almighty God to bestow his choicest blessings on His Highness the Amir of Kuwait