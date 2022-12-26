Russian scientists have discovered that bacteria in the gut help heart tissue to fight the consequences of heart attacks more effectively.

The Russian Science Foundation quoted Mikhail Galagodze, Director of Experimental Medicine in St. Petersburg, stating that the Evolutionarily adapted microbes of the species Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animalis are very interested in maintaining a mutually beneficial relationship with their host. It hypothesizes that this bacterium protects heart cells from toxic damage and hypoxic consequences through the fine regulation of pro- and anti-inflammatory signaling molecules, reports a local Arabic daily.

Mikhail Galagodze and colleagues explained that the composition of the microflora (microflora) influences the successful resistance by the heart muscle from the development of heart attacks.

Scientists conducted experiments on overweight mice that suffer from inflammatory bowel disease and serious disturbances in the work of bacteria caused by antibiotics.

Scientists wanted to know how disturbances in the functioning of the digestive system and the microflora affect the quality of the consequences of heart attacks, the development of which is accompanied by inflammation within the damaged heart muscle.

To do this, the scientists made the animals suffer heart attacks, tracked the differences in the consequences of their development in the defective rodents and treated them with the help of probiotic bacteria.

Studies showed that restoring the bacteria by 10 percent reduced the amount of damage to the heart muscle caused by a heart attack. This improvement in the health of the animal’s heart was accompanied by a decrease in the number of signals sent by the immune system to molecules that promote inflammation, as well as a decrease in the intestinal permeability of bacteria.