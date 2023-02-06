The delegation of the French Gustave Rossi Hospital affirmed that Kuwait is advanced in cancer treatment, expressing its aspiration to enhance cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

Within the framework of its visit to complete drawing up the practical steps to start joint bilateral cooperation for the treatment of cancer diseases, the French delegation visited the Kuwait Center for Cancer Control and its specialized centers.

According to the Ministry of Health, the delegation visited the Hussein Makki Juma Center for Specialized Surgery, the Yaqoub Behbehani Center for Bone Marrow Transplantation and Specialized Laboratories, the Sheikha Badriya Al-Ahmad Center for Oncology and Stem Cells Treatment, and the Faisal Sultan Bin Isa Center for Diagnosis and Radiotherapy.

The visit included many discussions and exchange of visions, and listening to an explanation given by the Director of the Medical Authority at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, Dr. Jassem Al-Barrak, about the capabilities of the center.

The ministry said that the visiting delegation praised Kuwait’s advanced level in cancer treatment, expressing its aspiration to begin prospects for cooperation in the near future.