Secretary General of the GCC Jassim Al-Bedaiwi has affirmed that Gulf women play an important role in the diplomatic field.

A diplomatic woman is a symbol of power and creativity in “our current age,” said Al-Bedaiwi in a statement issued by the GCC General Secretariat on Saturday, on the occasion of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, celebrated every June 24th.

He added that GCC leaders are continuously supporting diplomatic women and working to facilitate and tackle any issues and difficulties they may face in the field. – KUNA