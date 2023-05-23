The Civil Service Commission has decided to pay a screen allowance of 180 dinars for every teacher from the GCC countries who worked during the distance learning period at the height of the Corona crisis.

Those eligible like their Kuwaiti counterparts are only teachers who worked in government schools, reports Al-Rai daily.

The source stated that the administrative sector in the Ministry of Education had submitted a list of the names to the CSC and is awaiting approval.

Meanwhile, the educational areas have completed the task of listing the names of teachers who are shortlisted to be replaced and their services will be terminated before May 31.

The source said that the financial sector in the ministry will pay teachers’ dues and salaries until next September and not at the end of the year as has been rumored by some sources.