Gulf countries have emerged as global pioneers in the adoption of autonomous and electric mobility technologies, positioning themselves at the forefront of this rapidly evolving sector. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, in particular, are playing an influential role in shaping the future of mobility through their implementation of effective strategies and ambitious initiatives, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The rise of autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles has transformed what was once considered a Hollywood fantasy or a childhood dream into a tangible reality. As advancements in science and technology accelerate, coupled with government ambitions, a paradigm shift towards autonomous and electric mobility is underway, potentially revolutionizing the way we navigate our world.

Despite recent challenges faced by the technology, such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, slow adoption rates, and semiconductor shortages, optimistic financial outlooks and market forecasts indicate that the global value of the autonomous vehicle sector could reach trillions of dollars within the next decade.

In fact, autonomous vehicles are already being used on roads today, with major manufacturers predicting commercial availability by 2024 and near-full automation (Level 5) expected by 2035, as outlined in a report by Arthur D. Little.

While the United States, European Union, China, and Singapore lead in terms of market readiness for autonomous vehicles, Gulf countries have recently emerged as strong contenders in the global race. The region is characterized by rising to challenges, and within a few decades, these countries have experienced remarkable economic transformations, establishing cutting-edge infrastructure and services.