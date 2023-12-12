A recent report from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has raised concerns about the vulnerability of Gulf countries to economic and financial risks resulting from climate change in the coming decades. The rating agency suggests that if investments fail to adapt effectively, these nations could face significant challenges, reported Al-Rai Daily.

According to S&P, without adequate adaptation measures, the Gulf region may experience an annual risk of approximately 8 percent to its gross domestic product by 2050. Extreme temperatures and water stress are identified as two primary factors contributing to this risk. The report emphasizes the need for climate change adaptation to mitigate these potential damages.

While the rating agency acknowledges that Gulf governments are currently capable of managing climate risks, it also highlights the uncertainty and potential increase in costs associated with adaptation and resilience strategies. The report further emphasizes that the region’s governments are in a favorable financial position to achieve their goals of sustainable economic transformations aligned with net-zero emissions.

In recent years, Gulf countries have shown notable commitment to addressing climate change. Governments in the region have set ambitious targets, with the UAE and Oman pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain aim to reach the same goal by 2060.

These countries have incorporated policies supporting adaptation, resilience, and renewable energy sources into their national economic development plans. The S&P report serves as a reminder that successful adaptation to climate change is crucial for the resilience and long-term economic stability of Gulf countries. Implementing effective strategies will not only help protect the environment but also safeguard the region’s economies from potential risks associated with climate-related factors.