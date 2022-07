The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Service stated that a citizen of an unidentified Gulf state dies on the spot in a face-to-face collision Saturday afternoon, between a garbage collection truck of a cleaning company and a four-wheel drive vehicle on Road 500 leading to the Wafra agricultural area.

A local Arabic daily quoting fire sources said upon impact both vehicles went up in flames. The daily did not say what happened to the driver of the truck.