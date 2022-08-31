Commerce and Industry Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Fahd Al-Shariaan, readjusted the guidelines for the expos of precious metals and valuable stones, and limited their licenses to only three parties, issuing a decision to ban expos operating without a license from the Ministry of Commerce, while the activity was limited up to three entities only. The submission of the application for a license required 60 days before consideration.

Based on the ministerial decision issued and published by an Arab daily, the approval of tradeshows is limited to:

1. Companies and institutions licensed by the Ministry to organize and hold exhibitions.

2. Companies and institutions licensed by the Ministry to engage in activities related to trading precious metals and valuable stones.

3. Arab and foreign countries.

The license to hold an international exhibition of artifacts of precious metals and valuable stones is granted according to the following conditions and procedures:

1. Submit an application to the competent department as instructed, with the attached required information and documents, at least 60 days prior to the schedule.

2. Provide a list of participants’ data in the exhibition with a detailed list of the goods, services and products to be displayed, provided that the percentage of participants in multi-activities exhibitions working in the field of trade in precious metals and valuable stones and their works does not exceed 20% of the total number of participants.

3. Determine the duration and venue of the exhibition, together with the documents indicating the licenses and approvals from the competent authorities, provided that the duration of the exhibition does not exceed 15 days.

4. Submit an acknowledgment and undertaking using the forms prepared by the competent department for the organizer and the participants.

5. Obtain the approval of the Precious Metals Department of the Ministry of Commerce.

6. Obtain the approval of the General Administration of Customs to set up a temporary customs warehouse at the exhibition venue.

7. Any other documents required by the competent department.

The decision excluded the stamping procedures for the imported artifacts if the intention of the participant in the international expo was to display the artifacts only, while it was decided to license the establishment of a local exhibition of the crafts of precious metals and valuable stones according to the above conditions and procedures.

In addition, participants in international and local exhibitions are allowed to sell to the public after completing all legally prescribed procedures. The organizer is obligated to:

* Not allow those who are not on the list of participants to participate in the exhibition.

* Cooperate with the employees of the competent authorities by providing them with the necessary information and documents, and allocating an office for them at the exhibition venue.

* Refrain from advertising the exhibition by any means without obtaining the approval of the Consumer Protection Department and all relevant authorities.

* Provide an undertaking from the participants to abide by all relevant legislation.

The organizer, jointly with the participants, bears the responsibility in the event of violation of the terms and conditions of the decision and the consequent damages. The guidelines also allowed in the expo the allocation of places to serve drinks and light foods with the necessary licenses. The Ministry has the right to close the exhibition on the spot and cancel its license, as well as, the organizer’s participation in any expos for a two-year period should the organizer violate the guidelines. The Department of International Relations, the Precious Metals Department, and the Commercial Control Department are responsible for supervising the implementation of this decision.

Work teams from the relevant departments will be formed to follow up the implementation of the guidelines. The supervisory employees tasked to carry out the decision will be allowed to enter the trade fairs, inspect the booths of the participants, and record any violations.