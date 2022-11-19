The Ministry of Education Thursday announced the digital transformation plan by providing services through the unified government application for electronic services Sahel to inquire the student data.

The spokesman of the ministry, Ahmed Al-Wahida, told a local Arabic daily that a notification service (student absence) has also been added, which the guardian access to directly through the application, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Wahida explained that the new additions will be activated successively and allow application users to follow up the data of their children (students), directly through the list (data) within the application.