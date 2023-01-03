The General Directorate of Traffic announced the start of installing, what it called the sixth generation cameras to monitor traffic, particularly violators of above average speed and crossing red traffic lights, based on its keenness to develop its traffic monitoring system to raise the level of safety and achieve safe driving for road network users.

The GTD added that this type of camera comes with several advantages, the most prominent of which is automatic control of illegal turns right or left, reversing, driving against the flow of traffic, and parking on yellow markings at traffic light intersections.

The General Traffic Department stressed the cameras will also identify those who use cell phones (hand held) while driving and not wearing a seat belt.