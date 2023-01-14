The General Traffic Department announced the start of applying the requirements of delivery companies after the expiry of the specified deadline, Arabic daily Al Rai reported

The requirements are as follows:

Adhering to the uniform and wearing a helmet.

Placing the company’s sticker on the vehicle being used.

The residence of the delivery worker must be on the same company.

Article 20 or Domestic residence holders are not allowed to deliver.

The administration said that legal measures will be applied against violators of the conditions.