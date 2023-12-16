The General Traffic Department said it will sell 100 vehicles of different types in a public auction next Monday afternoon at the Vehicle Impoundment Department in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area next to the Shuwaikh slaughterhouse.

It is noteworthy that all specifications of the vehicles that will be displayed in the auction are available on the Ministry of Interior website.

The Ministry of the Interior called on those wishing to participate the auction to visit the vehicle impoundment department in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area a day before the auction date to inspect the vehicles, noting that a fee of 10 dinars will be collected to enter the auction, provided that the amount of deposit paid is by Knet only, and in the event of malfunctions in the Knet device, the fees are collected in cash.