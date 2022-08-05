As part of the ongoing campaigns to control recklessness on roads and apprehend traffic law violators violators, the Traffic and Operations Sector at the Ministry of Interior organized a number of campaigns in 4 regions — Khaitan, Shuwaikh Industrial, Kabd and Al-Raqqa.

A local Arabic daily has learned several motorists driving without license have been arrested. This is in addition to residence law violators, reports a local Arabic daily.

These traffic campaigns were organized upon instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, under the supervision and presence of the Undersecretary of the Traffic and Operations Sector in the Ministry, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh.

In Khaitan the traffic sector issued 800 direct violations, in addition to the arrest of expatriates driving vehicles without driving licenses, not to mention a number of other vehicle-related violations.

The campaign was attended by the Assistant Director of the Department of Planning, Research, Coordination, Follow-up and Education in the Traffic Sector, Brigadier Khaled Mahmoud.

During the campaigns all entrances and exits to Khaitan were cordoned off.

Brigadier General Khaled Mahmoud said the violators were monitored, especially the reckless drivers, those who make annoying noises and shade the windows of their vehicles, noting that one of the most prominent violations monitored is the failure to renew vehicle driving licenses or driving a vehicle without a driving license.

He pointed out that during the campaign 14 Asians violators if the residency law were arrested some of whom have been staying in the country illegally for seven years and seized 5 wanted vehicles including one reported stolen.

The General Traffic Department, represented by the Technical Affairs Department, carried out an inspection campaign on workshops, garages and craftsmen in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area.

The Al-Ahmadi Governorate Police Department conducted a traffic campaign in Al-Raqqa area, which resulted in issuing 77 traffic violations, 7 violations for making annoying sounds, and one violation for not holding a driver’s license.

In Kabd the campaign resulted in the issuance of serious traffic violations most of which included driving vehicles not meeting safety standards.

Director of the Technical Inspection Department, Brigadier General Mishaal Al-Suwaiji said traffic campaign resulted in 940 direct violations and the seizure of 100 administrative vehicles for their deterioration and inefficiency, in addition to the arrest of a number of drivers who do not have driving license