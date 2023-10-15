During the week prior, the General Traffic Department officers and police officers documented a total of 27,012 traffic infractions and impounded 135 vehicles.

They also apprehended 124 individuals violating residency regulations and those sought in connection with various cases between Oct 7 and Oct 13, reports Al-Rai daily.

As outlined in data released by the General Traffic Department, 34 individuals violating traffic laws were apprehended, and 11 motorcycles were confiscated and taken to the detention garage.

Additionally, the Operations Department handled 5,161 reports, seized two individuals who were reported absconding, and took custody of 98 vehicles linked to judicial warrants, tallying a total of 22,678 traffic violations.

In respect to field campaigns conducted across diverse regions by the General Department of Rescue Police in the previous week, results encompassed the apprehension of two individuals with criminal records, 26 vehicles wanted by the judiciary and 124 individuals with outstanding warrants. Moreover, they provided roadside assistance to 409 individuals and recorded 4,334 traffic violations.

Among the notable violations were 83 instances of vehicles emitting disturbing noises and 65 violations for improper parking in designated areas for people with disabilities.