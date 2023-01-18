The General Traffic Department has issued 3,618 citations on Tuesday, including 32 for motorists fixing noisy exhaust in their vehicles and 270 citations for two-wheelers and delivery vehicles.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said “the security efforts through the deployment security patrols on the roads in all governorates on Monday, the General Traffic Department in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued 3126 traffic citations, and 180 violations were monitored by radar; in addition to a wanted person and three wanted vehicles were seized, 32 violations were issued for noisy exhaust sounds and 11 vehicles were impounded, reports Al-Rai daily.

The security sources said 10 citations were issued for motorcyclists for driving on the pedestrian bridge and 270 various other citations for two-wheelers.

The sources stressed the campaigns by the GTD will continue in full application of the law to violators, stressing the need to adhere to traffic laws, in the best interest of the safety of all.