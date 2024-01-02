During the last week of year the security deployment rescue policemen have arrested 23 people who in an abnormal state and in possession of alcohol and drugs.

The police also arrested 143 wanted persons, issued 11,154 citations and dealt with three fires during the rescue campaigns.

The General Traffic Department police caught 11 minors driving without license, referred 50 violators to investigation, issued 19,540 violations, and dealt with 1,170 traffic accidents during the same period, and among these accidents, 255 were serious accidents.