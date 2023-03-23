As anticipation prevailed for what the streets of Kuwait will look like, Thursday morning, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, with the start of applying flexible working hours due to the different timings for employees and its reflection on road traffic, the reality of the situation revealed that the traffic crisis does not depend on the attendance and departure of employees, as movement on the road in the evening remains a greater challenge, in light of what was recorded by the cameras of the operations room of the General Traffic Department.

Security sources told Al-Rai daily there were more than a million cars at one time on highways and main roads, according to what has been monitored.

Security sources told the daily that the General Traffic Department mobilized all its security forces and mechanisms, and used a number of support patrols in some governorates, to remove congestion in some locations that witness heavy traffic, as roads are monitored by the operations control room and cameras, to identify bottlenecks and congestion and facilitate movement, in addition to controlling traffic signals in the event that some directions witness a high density of vehicles.

The sources pointed out that the Capital, Hawalli and Farwaniya governorates are the most dense in the number of vehicles, which exceeded about one million vehicles, according to what was monitored by surveillance cameras on the roads.