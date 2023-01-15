With the decision to implement the new requirements for home delivery companies entering into force since the beginning of this month, the General Traffic Department at the Ministry of Interior began issuing citations against non-compliance after the expiration of the deadline set for the decision.

The GTD said among the requirements is that “the delivery worker’s residence permit must be on the company itself to avoid legal procedures, in addition to adhering to the uniform including the wearing of a helmet, and placing the company’s sticker on the vehicles used for home delivery service,” in addition to prohibiting the hiring of persons of Article 20 domestic workers, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The head of the Kuwaiti Union for the Delivery of Consumer Orders, Ibrahim Al-Tuwaijri, stressed that the implementation of the decision is a necessary step to support the regulation of the market for the delivery of orders.

Al-Tuwaijri added the federation supports the steps to regulate the market for delivery of orders and employment in it, indicating that focusing on combating domestic workers in this sector is an important step, especially since not all of them meet the requirements of delivery workers, such as the availability of health or safety and hygiene cards for vehicles designated for transporting materials, especially food.

He praised the decisions of the Ministry of the Interior regarding the implementation of the requirements, indicating that the decision actually entered into force at the beginning of this January, and a number of violations were issued against non-compliance.

Al-Tuwaijri pointed out the authorities have in just two weeks have arrested more than 300 domestic workers working for the home delivery sector.

Penalties for non-compliance with the requirements include:

— Immediate deportation of violating workers

— Closing the files of the companies in which the violating worker is registered

— Preventing employers from the activity

— Withdrawal of licenses from companies when the violation is repeated

The most important requirements

— The residence of the delivery worker must be on the company he is working for

— Adhere to the uniform including wearing a helmet for motorcycle riders

— Placing the company’s sticker on the vehicles