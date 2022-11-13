The dowry in Kuwait is subject to social customs and the appreciation of each party for the other.

Local Arabic daily quoting sources said the authorities in Kuwait have registered an unusual local dowry amounting to about one million dinars, which a groom presented to his bride.

The sources stated that “the value of the dowry in Kuwait varies and it usually ranges between one and a quarter of a million dinars, according to the social status of the newlyweds or their desire to register the dowry in the marriage contract or not. It is almost the highest value in the history of marriages in Kuwait.”

The sources added, “There is no minimum or maximum dowry amount in Kuwait, considering that this is subject to social custom and the appreciation of each party to the other, and no party interferes the social custom.”