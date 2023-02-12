A new American study confirmed that green tea contains compounds that are effective against a number of corona viruses, on top of which is the “Covid 19”.

The official website of the American University of Virginia confirmed, that a new study conducted by scientists from the College of Medicine at the University of Virginia and India showed that green tea helps fight the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), reports Al-Rai daily.

The study stated that one of the chemical compounds found in green tea contributes to the prevention of corona viruses, and that more than 30 research papers published during the period from 2000 to 2022 have indicated that an important chemical component present in green tea can help fight different types of corona viruses particularly the types of COVID-19.

The American University attributed its publication of the new study based on the chemical component (Epigallocatechin gallate), or known as “EGCG”, to an attempt to pave the way for translating tea into antiviral drugs.

The American study indicated that this compound prevents the virus from multiplying in host cells by inhibiting the activity of pathogen enzymes, as well as protecting against cytokine storm, pulmonary fibrosis, and blood clotting caused by the virus.

The study did not fail to confirm that this pure compound is absorbed by the human intestine with difficulty, and its processing in the liver requires a long period.