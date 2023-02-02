The “green comet” has reached its closest distance to Earth, 93 million miles away, and can be seen in some areas despite the brightness of the moon.

Comet sightings were recorded over the past days from different regions around the world. The last time humans saw this comet was 50,000 years ago, according to the US space agency NASA, reports Al-Rai daily.

Forbes magazine says that the comet can now be seen from the northern hemisphere after dark, as it looks like a spot in the sky, but it will not appear green to the human eye, as pictures on social media show.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the green comet’s official name, will be close this weekend to Capella, the “golden star” – the brightest in the constellation Auriga (“The Chariot”) and the sixth-brightest star in the night sky.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is not easily visible to the naked eye, so anyone trying to find it will need to look around Capella using binoculars or a small telescope to see it.

And the “Kabila” (Golden Star) will be high in the sky two hours after sunset, to the east, at the top of the sky.