Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Azmat Berdibay, announced that the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) voted unanimously for Kuwait’s accession to the “CICA” and granting it membership by the leaders of the countries participating in the summit.

During the ceremony he held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, HE Berdibay expressed his confidence that Kuwait’s accession to CIVA will contribute to enhancing security and stability in Asia, pointing out that CICA is one of the most important policy initiatives of the Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador to the country, Zhang Jianwei, said that the Arab-Chinese summit will be held in Riyadh on December 9, and will discuss many issues, on top of which is the security of the region, explaining that the world is witnessing great changes and the organization seeks to play a prominent role in maintaining the security and stability of the region through constructive cooperation among the member states, noting that his country always contributes to the development of the organization through a constructive and positive vision and strategy.

For his part, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Tajikistan, Dr. Zubaidullah Zabidov, considered that Kuwait’s accession to the “CICA” organization would contribute to strengthening cooperation among member states.

The Turkish ambassador to Kuwait, Tûba Nur Sönmez, said: The CICA conference has remained an important platform for dialogue and cooperation for three decades, with its distinctive characteristics that are based on consensus and volunteer values, especially since member states constitute nearly half of the world’s population, pointing out that her country is a founding member of CICA and is one of the most active members of the organization, stressing the promotion of dialogue and rapprochement between peoples.